Medical Solutions adds Medi-SMART service

Virtual GP provider launches access to clinical pharmacist support line for patients

Medical Solutions' Medi-SMART service, launched over the coming months, will support patients with a number of medical queries.

Advice will include multiple medical reviews - for patients given new medications separately and requiring expert clinical advice - and help taking medication correctly.

Patients will also get advice regarding side effects from existing medication, over the counter medication that works with existing medication and alternative medication options.

Medi-SMART will be integrated with existing services and access via an app or by calling Medical Solutions' 24/7 customer services team.

Dr Chris Morris, chief medical officer at Medical Solutions, said: "With an increasing number of patients seeking advice from our GPs about their medication and long term conditions, we identified a need to provide an easily accessible dedicated support line so they can have specialised consultations with clinical pharmacists. "

According to the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, only 16% of patients prescribed new medication take it as prescribed, experience no problems and receive the information they need.

NHS Digital reports that almost a quarter of people (24%) in the UK are taking three or more medicines and up to 50% are prescribed for long-term conditions. The recent NHS England Patient Satisfaction Survey revealed that more than one in five patients with long-term conditions said they do not receive enough support to manage their condition - an increase on the previous year.

Morris added: "Uniquely, Medi-SMART will allow people to have an unlimited amount of time to speak to an expert in medication management, which is particularly important as we see more patients taking multiple medications due to increasingly complex health concerns and multiple long-term conditions. We believe Medi-SMART will enhance the patient experience and provide the best possible outcomes for those who require more specialised support."