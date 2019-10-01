Health Shield unveils Breeze digital platform

Administrative support, reporting capabilities and help meeting Occupational Health for SMEs

The launch of Health Shield's digital platform, Breeze, will see the friendly society shift its focus to providing preventative workplace health and wellbeing solutions for firms of all sizes, with a particular slant towards small-to-medium-sized companies (SMEs).

The platform, which can be personalised to each employee, will be available direct to employers and via intermediaries.

To encourage employee self-care, Health Shield said Breeze brings together all of its physical, emotional and financial health and wellbeing services into one place, while providing administrative support to employers alongside assistance with meeting the legislative requirements of Occupational Health. This includes risk surveillance assessments, an online support service and Occupational Health management referrals.

Also suited to larger companies, the friendly society said the platform is designed to help the under-served SMEs take a preventative approach to workplace wellbeing.

Employees can access services from any digital device. They can book and manage appointments, access health information and assessments, and receive retail discounts.

It also features automated onboarding, anonymous reporting and flexible benefit options, while there are tiered levels of benefits for managers and staff if required.

Services include GP anytime; on-demand physio via video/phone; health assessments; wellbeing app (Thrive); 24/7 counselling; cancer screening; stress-related absence support; home assistance; PERKS Reward Scheme - deals and discounts from a range of brands, and health information and wellbeing guides.

‘One-stop shop'

Courtney Marsh, Health Shield chief executive, said: "Our new strategic approach is focused on providing affordable and easy to access preventative health and wellbeing solutions that help people lead happier, healthier and more productive lives. Through the Breeze platform we are also making available to SMEs the kind of benefits programme, administration and analytics - plus support in line with their legal responsibilities around employee health - to which only their larger counterparts have traditionally enjoyed access. It's effectively a one-stop shop wellbeing solution that provides a range of services within a fully digital experience that can be personalised for each employee's needs.

"We have a long and successful history as a not-for-profit organisation, investing for the benefit of customers and supporting our own employees and local communities to also be in the best of health. Now, more than ever, people want to know that companies stand for something more than simply profit making. The evolution of our business, announced today, builds on our legacy of providing innovative and affordable health and wellbeing solutions. It's mutuality for the 21st century."