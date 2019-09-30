Medicash enhances corporate health plans

Updates include benefits increases, free unlimited GP consultations and Best Doctors

Cash plan provider Medicash has made a number of enhancements to its corporate health plans offering after a survey of 1000 corporate decision-makers, intermediaries and policyholders revealed that optical and dental continue to be the main appeal of cash plans.

Both optical and dental benefits have been increased to £70 each on level 1 of its best-selling ‘Proactive' health plan. It is also increasing the level of chiropody benefits from £20 to £50 on level 1, without changing the price.

Following the launch of its virtual GP service, Medicash is extending this to include free unlimited virtual GP consultations for all employees on ‘Proactive' and ‘Plus' health plans.

Medicash ‘Plus' also sees the inclusion of discounted health club membership and the Best Doctors InterConsultation service across all levels - for second medical opinions.

The entry level price for Medicash Plus remains at 95p per employee, per week and Medicash Proactive at £1 per employee, per week for groups of 25+. Medicash Proactive is also available for groups of 10-24, starting at £1.15 per employee, per week.

A ‘Mindfulness Zone' has been added to its app, giving access to guided meditations, breathing exercises, mental wellbeing and nutritional advice.

"Over the last few years we've worked hard to significantly lower our operating expenses so that we could give more back to our customers in terms of enhanced benefits," said Sue Weir, chief executive at Medicash. "The importance of mental wellbeing is rightly catching on within the whole corporate market, not just with the larger employers, and we are delighted to be able to expand our services in this area too."

EAP

As of 1 November 2019, Medicash will be changing its employee assistance programme (EAP) provider to Care First.

While there will be no change to the core services for existing users, the Woebot app has been added for all policyholders who have access to the full EAP.

Created to help those suffering with mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, the app which runs on an artificial intelligence platform can offer real-time emotional support to employees. Allowing users to track their mood and identify emotional patterns, it can help with financial worries, relationship problems, chronic pain, sleep or insomnia issues, loneliness, grief or addiction, while also connecting users to a trained human counsellor when additional support is required.

Paul Gambon, sales and marketing director added: "Woebot is a great addition to our premium employee assistance package. Typically, employee assistance programmes support between 4 and 12% of the workforce, but with Woebot engagement levels can increase to over 40%. Adding a service that has international recognition and has been written about by The Times and The Washington Post is a really big deal for Medicash and we look forward to rolling this out across our existing and future customers."