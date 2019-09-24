Health Shield appoints new chairman

David Maddison was previously deputy chief executive and managing director of RPMI

Health Shield has appointing a new chairman following the departure of David Allen after 25 years' service with the friendly society.

David Maddison has over 30 years' of operational and strategic experience. Previously he was deputy chief executive and managing director of RPMI, where he looked after railway workers' pension arrangements.

As a non-exec, he helped Health Shield during various company acquisitions as part of the development of its new wellbeing offering, including workplace health screening, occupational health and employee assistance programmes.

As chairman, he will lend support to the executive team during the society's next period of transformation.

"I have great respect for the outgoing Chairman David and I was honoured to be chosen" said Maddison. "Health Shield represents the perfect cultural fit for me after working for RPMI. Both are mutuals and therefore have a strong social purpose as well as a commercial purpose. This is what drew me to the society in the first place, along with the fact that it knows where it's heading by moving into the wider health and wellbeing space, yet staying true to its mutual society ethos and investing in those that really matter - its current and future customers, clients and employees.

"Health Shield is currently undergoing a major digital transformation, something that I have also been through at RPMI. I've had the pleasure of lending my experience here, along with drawing upon my leadership experience."

'Culmination'

Courtney Marsh, Health Shield chief executive, added: "It's fantastic to have David officially on board. He shares our commitment to mutuality. He's also strongly supportive of our direction of travel, having worked with us for some time now. He's already provided invaluable expertise at a time when the society is designing and developing a new vision and strategic direction, underpinned by the digital transformation. The announcement of his appointment coincides with the culmination of that work, as we reveal next month how we intend to help more employees lead happier, healthier and more productive lives and more businesses - of all sizes - to be in the best of health.

"In the meantime, we want to thank our outgoing chairman David Allen for all his hard work and support over a period of unprecedented success for the society. In his time as chairman, the society introduced many market first products and benefits and David always encouraged the team to grow and develop the society while fully understanding its mutual ethos."