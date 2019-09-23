European Commission rules out UK travel 'fraud' investigation

Complaints against British travel insurers made by Spanish Private Healthcare Alliance (APSE) dismissed

In July, we reported that the Spanish private hospitals association (APSE) had accused several British travel insurance brands of ‘possible systematic fraud', suggesting that they are taking advantage of the cover offered by the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) as well as discrediting private hospitals in Spain to avoid moving them from public institutions.

The European Commission (EC) has confirmed that it will not be investigating the complaints, citing a lack of supporting evidence. It said policy clauses surrounding treatment in private clinics are ‘not in breach of European Union law'.

TIF

tifgroup (aka Travel Insurance Facilities), the firm behind a number of the brands accused by APSE, welcomed the decision. "The vast majority of travel insurance policies restrict private healthcare in Spain because their public hospitals are the best places to go in an emergency," said Richard Smith, managing director of tifgroup.

"ASPE claim that steering patients to public facilities when they are in need of urgent medical care, puts the health of the patients at risk. However, most Spanish citizens would not have private healthcare, and would, therefore, go to a public facility in an emergency. Why would their health not be put at risk, but that of British holidaymakers would?

"We always recommend that our customers go to a public hospital because these facilities generally offer round-the-clock access and have a much wider range of specialities and equipment," he continued. "This enables emergency cases to be properly diagnosed and managed - only the resources of a publicly-funded healthcare system makes this possible."

Exclusions

At the time of the allegations, COVER reported that an exlusion for medical emergency expenses at private hospitals in Spain was removed from AllClear Traveller - a brand named by APSE - in December 2016 following a change of insurer.

A statement from AllClear said: 'Reference that a number of brands are still taking advantage of the healthcare provided by the public healthcare system is not true for AllClear Traveller or for any other AllClear branded policy.'

A spokersperson for another accused brand Staysure added at the time: "We do in fact cover for treatment in private hospitals if the medical situation requires it, whether due to urgency or the availability of suitable facilities required for the treatment of the customer. If we were to take the decision to move a customer to a public hospital, it would only happen once we receive medical approval that it would be no implications to his or her health."

TIF's Richard Smith added that he looked forward to having "constructive conversations" with the Spanish Private Healthcare Alliance (APSE) regarding why UK travel insurance policies exclude private treatment. He also said he would welcome input from the Travel Underwriters Group and Association of Travel Insurance Intermediaries on the issue.

When contacted by COVER, APSE was unavailable for comment.

ABI

In response to the APSE allegations, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) told COVER in August: "In response to the Spanish Hospitals issue, we were glad to say that travel insurance which doesn't cover any medical treatment beyond that provided by the EHIC isn't sold by our members. It's true that customers will often be pointed toward public hospitals if it's in their best interest, but would not refuse to pay for private hospital treatment."

It added: "ABI members will also seek the best course of action that will lead to the best possible outcome for the customer that's facing difficulty and this would of course include repatriation when needed."