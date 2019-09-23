Employers should publicly report wellbeing performance - BITC

One in four employees with work-related mental health problems cited bullying or harassment from their manager as a major cause

Business in the Community report makes three mental health recommendations following findings

Based on the findings of a new report, Business in the Community (BITC) has made three calls to action to employers in order to improve workplace wellbeing.



The business-led membership organisation has suggested that employers create ‘good work' that enhances mental health through security, fair pay and professional development; acknowledge and support employees experiencing poor mental health, whatever the cause; and publicly report their wellbeing performance.



The ‘Time to Take Ownership' report, based on a YouGov survey data of more than 4,000 employees and compiled in partnership with Mercer Marsh Benefits and BTC's wellbeing leadership team, found that more than six in 10 (62%) managers said they had to put their company's interests above staff wellbeing every day, often or sometimes.

Work is creating mental health issues for 39% of UK workers - of these, 52% say this is due to pressures such as too many priorities or targets, it revealed.

A third (33%) said this was caused by negative work relationships and one in four (24%) of those with work-related mental health problems cited bullying or harassment from their manager as a major cause.

More than half (51%) of those at a CEO or board level believed that their organisation effectively supports its staff, compared with 38% of those without line management responsibilities. Only 7% of all employees have received training to recognise workplace stress factors and one in three (33%) with mental health problems said they felt ignored.

Alarmingly, one in 10 (9%) were subject to disciplinary action, demotion or dismissal following disclosure of mental health issues - the same ration resigned as a result, however this figure has plateaued since 2017.

‘Tinkering on the edges'

"While mental health awareness has risen significantly in recent years, our research shows that too many employers are tinkering at the edges of change rather than making the fundamental differences that are really needed to improve their employees' mental health," said Louise Aston, wellbeing campaign director at Business in the Community.

"People who come to work don't expect to be physically injured and they should also not expect to be psychologically harmed. A profound cultural shift is paramount so that work itself doesn't cause poor mental health but instead should enhance it.

"Those who want to be the best employers to attract top talent must remove the barriers to improving wellbeing, retention and productivity. Businesses are at their best when people are at their best. Let's ensure people can bring their whole selves to work and thrive while they're there."



‘More action is needed'

Tony Wood, partner & UK leader, Mercer Marsh Benefits, said: "Despite some signs of improvements, more action is needed to improve workplace mental health. Instead of pushing managers towards tactical ‘band-aid' solutions, company leaders need to think strategically. Doing the right thing for their employees is also doing the right thing for their business.

"By encouraging empathy and an inclusive workplace culture, built on a foundation of psychological safety, companies can ensure lasting change in how we deal with mental health problems."

David Oldfield, group director, commercial banking, Lloyds Banking Group, added: "Clear and consistent reporting of employee wellbeing helps to tell the real story of how poor mental health is impacting businesses, and what action we need to take to address the root causes. We know that what gets measured gets managed and mental health needs to be a strategic priority for all businesses."