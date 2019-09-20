EXCLUSIVE: Hooray Health & Protection names head brokers

Three-man team consists of ex-Vitality and Bupa talent behind Engage Health Group

Earlier this week we announced that digital broker Hooray Health & Protection had entered the market.

Rather than face-to-face, the intermediary is targeting small-to-medium business (SME) market with group protection and health products by offering financial reviews by WebEx and telephone ‘to save time and costs'.

COVER understands that the brokerage consists of three intermediaries each guiding clients through a WebEx report made by Hooray.

The firm's director, ex-business development manager for MetLife, Charlie Cousins, is overseeing group risk and individual products; non-executive director Nick Hale, previously Vitality key account manager, is dealing with group and individual private medical insurance (PMI) and non-executive director Ian Abbott, ex-head of intermediaries at Bupa, is on top of international health for group and individual.

Both Hale and Abbott remain involved with Engage Health Group, an existing business focused on employee benefits, founded by Hale and where Abbott is director. "We have also an online paid marketing plan which is launching next week," Cousins told COVER.

Advisers will be involved from the start of customer journey for group and individual, he added.

Cousins also confirmed that key person cover is something they are considering for the next few months however "need to find the right person".