Rugby's Matthew Rees urges men to 'check their tackle'

One in four men in their 30s believe they are 'too young' to develop testicular cancer

Bupa UK has partnered with former Welsh Rugby captain and British Irish Lion Matthew Rees to raise testicular cancer awareness among men.

A testicular cancer survivor himself, Rees appears in a video and social media campaign using rugby themes and terminology to call for men to "check their tackle" using rugby themes and terminology ahead of the World Cup this month.

Aimed squarely at men aged 18-35 - those most at risk of the disease - the video offers practical tips in a bid to prompt those who are too lax to check themselves or too embarrassed to see GP into action.

According to Bupa research, 24% of men said they have never checked for testicular cancer - the equivalent of six million men in the UK.

Almost half of men under 35 (45%) said they would prefer to speak to a specialist over the phone, so Bupa UK's campaign is intended to bring attention to its cancer direct access service for self-referral.

Alex Perry, CEO of Bupa Insurance UK, said: "We believe our cancer direct access service removes potential barriers to having symptoms fully investigated by a specialist, resulting in a faster diagnosis or simply peace of mind. But our research showed us that millions of men aren't wise to the potential symptoms, and this could cause a delay in seeking help.

"This campaign aims to promote better understanding of testicular cancer, debunk myths and misunderstandings around the disease and ultimately make men more aware of the threat of this disease. And it's not just aimed at our members but all men across the nation."