Dementia ranks high on list of retirement concerns - Aegon

Declining physical health most frequently cited concern globally, research shows

Alzheimer's or dementia is more of a retirement concern in the UK than elsewhere in the world, research by Aegon has revealed.

The research carried out ahead of World Alzheimer's Day (21 September) found that two in five people in the UK (41%) are concerned about their mental decline in later life, compared to 35% of people globally.

Declining physical health is the most common later-life concern worldwide, the study showed, while running out of money was found to be just as much of a worry as dementia or Alzheimer's across the globe (40%) and in the UK (40%).

There are 850,000 people in the UK with dementia, according to Alzheimer's Society, and this number is expected to rise to over a million by 2025 and two million by 2051.

According to the research, twice as many people in the silent generation (58%) - born between 1925 and 1945 - are concerned about mental deterioration in later life than millennials (30%), while women in the UK are more concerned than men (45% vs 36%). Around the world, women with dementia outnumber men with the disease two to one.

Social care

"In the UK, the government needs to play its part by confirming how as a country we will fund social care in old age, whether for those affected by Alzheimer's or beyond. It's imperative that individuals have a clear understanding of what the government will provide and what they'll be expected to pay if they need social care in the future. Only then can people plan ahead to address their health and wealth retirement concerns.

"The research clearly shows that health and wealth are uppermost in people's thoughts when it comes to retirement. The fact that we're all on average living longer is good news, but that's only something we can fully celebrate if we have the financial resources, and good health, to enjoy it."

Aegon's research involved 14,400 workers and 1600 retired people across 15 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey, the UK and US.