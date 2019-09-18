Digital broker Hooray Health & Protection enters market

Intermediary launched to 'change the way' SMEs buy group insurance

Hooray Health & Protection, a digital broker focused on providing group insurance protection to the small-to-medium (SME), has launched.

The intermediary will be offering financial reviews by WebEx and telephone to save time and costs for SME clients seeking health and protection insurance for their employees.

The firm is being led by Charlie Cousins, who has a background as a business development manager for MetLife.

According to Hooray, Cousins saw a gap in the market where archaic insurance brokers were not taking advantage of technology to meet the ever-changing needs of business owners.

"At the start of 2019 there were just 49,820 group life policies and 17,304 group income protection schemes in the UK, which is shocking considering there are approximately 1.3 million businesses that have employees," said Cousins, Hooray Health & Protection's director. "This signals a serious problem in the industry where brokers are not keeping up with today's SMEs and their needs."

Hooray Health & Protection aims to use online and telephone reviews to help grow the group risk market.

"There will always be financial advisers who won't embrace technology and believe financial reviews have to be done in-person but the majority of business owners we talk to would prefer to speak with a protection expert straight away and save the cost of paying for financial advisers travel costs and expenses," Cousins concluded.