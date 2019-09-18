CII to host female-focused financial wellbeing training

Sian Fisher: "We want our ambassadors to make sure girls and women are aware of these moments and the steps they could take to become more financially resilient and independent."

PWC's Jane Portas will share tips on how to engage and inspire women into taking action

The Chartered Insurance Institute's (CII) programme Insuring Women's Future is to host training sessions to help women improve their financial futures.

During the sessions, taking place in London and online, Women's Risks in Life lead and PwC partner Jane Portas will share tips on how to engage and inspire women into taking action to improve their finances.

All CII ambassadors will be made aware of practical checklists that can be used to start a conversation on financial wellbeing.

In July, the CII set Insuring Women's Future ambassadors a challenge to 'Talk to 10,000' during Talk Money Week which commences 18 November.

The challenge came after research carried out by Portas found many women still lack financial resilience and are often at a significant financial disadvantage to men.

'Talk to 10,000' requires ambassadors to meet and talk through the ‘Moments that Matter' in women's lives with at least 10 women, using the Female Financial Wellbeing Guide as a checklist.

The upcoming training sessions will take place at Swiss Re's offices in London between 11am and midday on 24 September. The webinar will take place between 1pm and 2pm on 26 September.

'Financially resilient and independent'

CII chief executive Sian Fisher (pictured) said: "There are six key moments in every girl and woman's life when you can make a real difference to your financial security.

"We want our ambassadors to make sure girls and women are aware of these moments and the steps they could take to become more financially resilient and independent."

She added the aim of 'Talk to 10,000' is to give women the confidence to have conversations about money and to also guide them towards organisations and advisers who could help.