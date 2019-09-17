Purple Tuesday sends open letter to insurance industry

High street businesses losing millions by shunning disabled consumers, research finds

The organisers of Purple Tuesday - an event to improve disabled customer service - have called for the insurance industry to get involved.

Signed by Mike Adams OBE, CEO of Purple, and Johnny Timpson, disability champion for the insurance industry and profession, the letter explains that Purple Tuesday 2019, which takes place on 12 November, will ‘build on the foundations' laid last year, when it focused on the retail sector and quickly became a ‘nationwide success'.

More than 750 organisations took part in 2018 and the aim this year is to branch out across all sectors - including the insurance industry - to ‘identify areas in their business which can be improved for their disabled customers'.

Companies taking part in Purple Tuesday will receive resources to help them conduct audits both online and on-site to improve accessibility, plus support training staff to communicate more effectively with disabled customers. Registration is free.



‘Only 10%'

The letter read: ‘There is great commercial value to be gained from taking part in this initiative. It is estimated that the purple pound - the collective spending power of disabled people and their families - is worth £2.25 trillion worldwide, but on average only 10% of organisations have a plan in place to access this market. This provides a huge opportunity for you to grow your customer base of disabled people and their families.

‘Around one in five people have a disability and of those people, 80% have a hidden disability, whether this be dyslexia, a mental health condition or a mild to moderate learning difficulty,' it continued. ‘This means that, on average, 20% of your customers are likely to have a disability and the majority of those people will need additional customer care, but you would not be aware who those individuals are at first glance, if at all.'



Survey

A recent survey by Purple of 501 people who consider themselves disabled has found that more than half struggle to make purchases of a product or service due to their disability.



According to the poll, young people (16-24) are worst off, with more than three-quarters saying they have found it difficult to buy things online or in person on more than one occasion.

Four in five disabled customer said that businesses could do more to be accessible and more than half (56%) agreed that improving staff understanding about different disabilities would encourage them to spend their disposable income - estimated at £249bn a year.

According to the DWP, more than 13 million people in the UK - a fifth of the population - are disabled, suggesting that retail brands are losing out on millions by not being disability-friendly.

‘Turning their backs'

"While many UK businesses and organisations are stepping up to the mark and making the changes needed to improve disabled customers' experiences, far too many are not," said Mike Adams OBE. "This is a huge mistake, not least because by turning their backs on disabled shoppers, they are losing out on millions of pounds of revenue every year.

"It should simply not be the case that one in two disabled people struggle to make purchases online or in person. Small changes can make a big difference to the customer experience; we want to help organisations have the confidence to improve their services for disabled people."

The survey also found that one in five people with a disability would be more willing to make a purchase if more disabled people had been hired, while some stated that wider aisles or lighter doors would also help.

Disabled people say they spend on average £163 on retail per month, £98 on travel, £69 on insurance, £78 on hospitality (such as at restaurants or on leisure activities) and £19 on gym or health activities.

