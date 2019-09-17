People prefer to talk 'face-to-face' with GP about mental health

Most people uncomfortable talking about mental health issues with bosses, Babylon Health study finds

Almost two thirds of UK adults (61%) are comfortable talking about a mental health issue with their doctor face-to-face, compared to a third (33%) who are uncomfortable speaking about such issues with their doctor via video, research by Babylon Health has revealed.

Worryingly, the survey of 2000 found that nearly 80% of UK adults are not comfortable sharing about mental health issues with their employer. This is despite workplace pressures being listed as the second-largest cause of anxiety - and the most common cause of it for those aged above 45.

More than 70% of Brits believe there is a lack of open discussion about mental health in the workplace, with men deemed the least likely to open up (84%) in society.

‘Mental health literacy'

According to Dr Claudia Pastides, a London-based GP with Babylon, one way of developing mental health awareness in the workplace is to improve the "mental health literacy" of people at work.

"Mental health literacy means having knowledge and beliefs about mental health problems," she said. "Not knowing how to recognise mental health problems means not knowing when to seek or to offer help. Therefore, a good starting point for workplaces is to improve mental health literacy.

"This will not only help the employee to recognise their symptoms, but it will also make colleagues and managers aware of the signs to look out for in those around them. We know that early recognition and intervention is best when it comes to mental health."

Awareness

Pastides suggested introducing mental health awareness days/weeks, training for employees on mental health awareness and wellbeing, training for managers on workplace wellbeing and setting up ‘mental health champions' in the workplace.

Alongside mental health first aid, she also suggested the use of early intervention, signposting, an advice line or psychotherapy services, such as an employee assistance programme, as well as established links with local mental health services.