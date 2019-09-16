COVER Summit video: Paul Nattrass of Medical Solutions

Commercial director of 24/7 GP service provider to sit on panel at event

Our flagship event returns on Thursday 10 October, this year at our biggest venue yet, The Brewery, London.

At the event, Paul Nattrass, commercial director of Medical Solutions, will take a place on our panel entitled The changing face of health insurance hosted by stream chair Claire Ginnelly of Premier Choice. He will be joined by Equipsme's Matthew Reed to discuss how insurance providers are making use of added value services such as virtual GPs and how the market is adapting to the changing healthcare needs of society as the NHS struggles to cater for demand.

