Aegon starts online trusts for business protection

Advisers can apply for executive income protection alongside relevant life in a single online application

Aegon has introduced an online, signature-free trust process of advisers setting up relevant life policies for customers.

Available from this week, the option removes the need for paperwork and reduces the risk of incorrect forms.

It also means relevant life policies, which cannot start until a trust is in place, can go on risk immediately.

Unique

Simon Jacobs, head of claims and underwriting at Aegon, said: "Not only have we streamlined our online application process for relevant life, making it even easier for advisers to get cover in place for their clients, we're also the only provider in the market that allows advisers to apply for executive income protection at the same time, in a single online application - so there's only one application to be underwritten.

"This could help many advisers design unique employee benefits packages for small corporate clients who don't qualify for group risk schemes - helping them to attract and retain employees. They would also receive our multi-policy discount.

"Our focus is on making protection as easy as possible to process for both advisers and their clients. Efficiency is fundamental to driving adviser businesses forward. By providing a 'one-stop shop' for both relevant life and executive income protection policies, we hope we're helping advisers find the best solution for their clients' protection needs."

Terms

The online trust has the same terms and powers as a paper trust and any immediate cover or accidental death benefit will be held in trust from the start.

Limited companies don't have to be a corporate trustee - in some circumstances it will be beneficial not to be, for example if they're a company with a sole shareholder director.

Unlike group life schemes, Aegon's relevant life policy is portable, so that it can continue if the insured person moves jobs.

The insured person (employee) can let the policy lapse; maintain the policy themselves within the existing trust, but their terminal illness cover would stop; ask their new employer to start paying the premiums; ask the trustees to transfer ownership of the policy to the employee, so that the employee can pay the premiums. However, this would mean some of the associated tax advantages may no longer apply, and their terminal illness cover would stop.