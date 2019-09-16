YouGov: Majority thinks insurers wriggle out of claims

Customers with dental and medical cover most loyal to insurance providers

While around eight in 10 people (82%) in the UK have some form of insurance cover, more than two thirds (68%) are of the opinion that insurers will do whatever they can to wriggle out of paying claims, according to research by YouGov.

It found that almost three quarters said that they are actively shopping around for a new insurance policy (73%) to get a better deal.

Least loyal are motor and joint home/building contents insurance customers - a third of which are looking switch providers - while those with private dental and medical cover are most loyal, with only 1% and 2% respectively looking elsewhere, the research suggested.

Level of cover is the most important consideration for customers, the survey found, with cost ranking second for those looking for motor, contents and mobile phone insurance. However, people with buildings/contents insurance are most concerned with their insurer's reputation. Those with pet insurance prioritise level of cover probably because they are the most likely to make a claim.

"It's clear that the insurance industry has some work to do to improve its reputation among customers, considering more than two thirds of the nation believe companies will try to avoid paying out," said Matt Palframan, director of financial services research. "YouGov data already shows that insurance companies have a low opinion amongst the general public so it's clear that providers could do more to generate confidence with the British public."