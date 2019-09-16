Vitality launches mental health campaign

Rugby legend and World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson named official ambassador

Vitality's new mental health campaign seeks to address the fine line between feeling fine and feeling overwhelmed.

The project will see the Rugdby World Cup winner share about his own personal challenges around mental health in a bid to encourage people to seek support when they need it.

COVER sat down with Jonny Wilkinson to hear his story

Ahead of the World Cup in Japan this month, the rugby players' union has called for urgent action to be taken to protect players' mental wellbeing.

Wilkinson said: "I'm delighted to be working with Vitality again on an issue that is so important. Mental health affects everyone, and I hope by talking about my own experiences and exploring one of the most challenging times in my life, I can help people reach out and seek support when they need it."

Dr Keith Klintworth, at VitalityHealth, added: "We're delighted to be working with Jonny Wilkinson on our new mental health campaign. While we are always looking at ways to enhance our mental health cover, we also want to use the power of our brand and ambassadors to shine a light on how mental health can affect anyone at any time.

