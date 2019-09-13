Zurich adds protection statements to platform

Zurich has been issuing annual statement cover reminders for over 15 years

Zurich's annual protection statements, which flag any action needed from customers to retain their chosen level of cover and allow them to choose to continue which features they have in place, have been added to its Life Protection Platform.

On the platform, which launched last September, customers will be able to add a new section on policy changes that can be made; this includes for retirement age, adding children's or fracture cover without starting a new policy. Customers will also be able to remove features as their needs change.

Other statement features include a full list of other benefits available, a reminder that customers should get in touch if they've stopped smoking to reduce premium costs, information and support for arranging a Power of Attorney as well as technical log-in help and assistance with finding an adviser.

Statements are available also available in larger print, braille or audio version.

Peter Hamilton, head of retail protection said: "We've been sharing annual policy information with our customers for over 10 years and know how valuable this is to help people with their financial planning. Following the launch of our platform last year, we've taken the opportunity to consider how we can add further value while reminding customers of the support and flexibility available to them. We've also asked for feedback on our new statements to see if there are further enhancements we can make."

"People's lives continually change and our protection platform and its support services have been designed with this in mind."