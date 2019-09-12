CII launches CPD e-mentoring programme

Connect platform built to 'promote development and learning for insurance professionals'

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has started an online programme to allow members to mentor fellow members at any stage in their career.

Facilitated on Connect, a learning support platform, mentoring can be undertaken face-to-face or online and both mentors and mentees can accumulate CPD hours for their participation.

"Connect presents an excellent opportunity for our members to access the broad and diverse range of skills and experience which exists within the insurance and financial protection community," said Sian Fisher, chief executive of the CII.

"No matter what stage of our career we are at, we can all benefit from the valuable experience our members have gained over many years within the profession. In bringing professionals together, Connect facilitates the sharing of knowledge and practical experience as part of the core soft skills which is often missing in a more technical focused CPD environment."

Mentors and mentees will be paired in accordance with specific learning needs which are self-declared by participants.