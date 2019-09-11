Sixth person dies from 'mystery illness' linked to vaping

US doctors urging users to quit using e-cigarettes but PHE is 'not aware' of similar UK incidents

A man aged 50 from Kansas has become the sixth person across The Atlantic to fall victim to a killer ‘mystery illness' thought to be related to vaping.

According to The Sun, it is unclear what type of e-cigarette products he had been using.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently investigating 450 cases of lung conditions across 33 states that it suspects are linked to vaping.

On Saturday a 55-year-old in California also died. He was one of 12 people in LA experiencing a lung condition following e-cigarette usage.

According to The Los Angeles Times, officials are as a result encouraging e-cigarette users to kick the habit. The LA county public health director urged the paper's readers to "stop vaping now".

On 27 August, we reported that someone had passed away in Illinois after it was reported that there were 153 cases of serious, vaping-related sickness involving shortness of breath, chest pains and vomiting, with some patients needing intensive care.

According to reports, there have been a total of four deaths in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Oregon.

The Sun also reported that Public Health England - which claimed towards the end of last year that vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking - has said it is not aware of similar incidents in the UK.

Illicit

It is thought that the US outbreak is connected to people using self-made DIY liquid or illicit fluid bought on the black market, some containing cannabis derivatives such as THC or illegal drugs.

According to the NHS, UK e-cigarettes are tightly regulated for safety and quality. They do not produce tar or carbon monoxide and vapour from liquid is much less harmful than tobacco smoke.

In the UK, diacetyl - a harmful chemical connected to a condition known as ‘popcorn lung' - has been banned under the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD).

PHE has claimed that ‘false fears' over vaping are stopping many smokers from switching.

Earlier this year, tobacco giant Philip Morris launched reviti, a life insurance offering cheaper rates to vapers. We investigated its intentions here.