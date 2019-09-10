Stevenson/Farmer: Most employers falling at first hurdle

'Thriving at Work' review from October 2019 outlined six minimum requirements

Only one in five UK employers has met one of the six core standards laid out by Stevenson/Farmer's ‘Thriving at Work' review, a survey by Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing has found.

According to the study of more than 150 senior HR and finance professionals, just 19% of organisations had achieved the first core standard - to ‘produce, implement and communication a mental health at work plan' - while almost half (48%) had not made any progress towards it.

The survey also found that fewer than one in 10 employers had met all six suggested standards, however most respondents indicated that some action was underway - just 16% admitted they had made no progress at all.

Poor workplace mental health considered the main cause of sickness absence in the UK, with estimates suggesting it costs UK employers between £33bn and £42bn each year. "It is therefore surprising that as we approach the two-year anniversary of the Stevenson/Farmer review, only a fifth of employers have taken the first steps towards producing a concrete plan to tackle this important issue," added Steve Herbert, head of benefits strategy at Howden said.

"The first core standard is a vital milestone for any organisation serious about improving their workforce mental health. The fact that so few employers have yet achieved even this level of compliance with the recommendations is indicative of the challenges employers perceive in tackling this often-sensitive issue."

Herbert added that employers are keen to take action but "lack both confidence and support to achieve it".

The ‘Thriving at Work' review, published in October 2017, is a government research and analysis document produced by Lord Dennis Stevenson and Paul Farmer, CEO of Mind.