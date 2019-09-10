Adrian Grace steps down as Aegon CEO

Adrian Grace became CEO of what was broadly a pensions company back in 2011 and has overseen its transformation into an investment platform and pensions business.

Long-serving CEO of Aegon UK Adrian Grace will be replaced by Mike Holliday-Williams on 1 October

Grace's replacement has joined from Direct Line Group, where he was managing director of Personal Lines.

Grace became CEO of what was broadly a pensions company back in 2011 and has overseen its transformation into an investment platform and pensions business. Aegon said he would step down to retire.

Alex Wynaendts, CEO of the wider Aegon company, said: "Mike's appointment signals Aegon's continuing commitment to build on the strong foundation of our UK business. Mike brings extensive experience in the financial industry and a strong track record in focusing on customer solutions.

"We would like to thank Adrian for having successfully modernised, transformed and repositioned our UK business. Under his leadership, our UK business has grown from £40 billion of unit-linked pensions in 2009, to today where we oversee £175 billion of pension and investment assets."

He added: "We have repositioned Aegon to be the leader in the market of investment trading platforms and the company is now well positioned for further growth. We wish Adrian well in his deserved retirement."