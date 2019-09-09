Underwriters should work with mental health professionals - RedArc

Insurers are overestimating risk posed by poor mental health disclosure, says Christine Husbands

Insurers would do well to link up with clinically trained mental health practitioners to avoid overstating the underwriting risk posed by mental health conditions, RedArc's Christine Husbands has said.

The managing director of the nurse support service argued that current underwriting practices are leading to individuals facing needless exclusions and higher premiums, or being denied protection altogether.

Her comments follow recent research from Protection Review which suggested that the industry wants more flexibility around mental health underwriting decisions.

Disclosure

"Underwriters are prolific in their question-asking but more attention needs to be paid to understanding the answers," she said. "Underwriters are specialists in their field and undergo a lot of training, but by definition they are not specialist mental health clinicians."

With disclosure of poor mental illness on the rise, Husbands' view is that insurers need to take the view that anyone has the potential to be affected by poor mental health, which can been a result of a major life event. She added that many of those who have managed a mental health condition pose less of a risk to an insurer, because they are potentially more resilient and aware of the triggers.

Long-term

Husbands added: "We would recommend that underwriters need to work alongside professional, clinically trained, mental health practitioners who are better able to assess an individual based on their answers, and can give an informed view of the risk posed.

"Such a partnership also means they can provide recommendations to help people manage their condition over time," she continued. "This might include regular touch-base phone calls from the clinical practitioner, using tech to monitor their situation such as with a mood diary and giving the individual easy access to trusted help should they start to feel unwell. Not only does this build a long-term, trusted and supportive relationship between the individual and their insurer, via the clinician, but it is a key component in risk management."

Husbands added that while value-added mental support services are being built into protection products, insurers nee do ensure "they are not seen as giving with one hand and taking away with the other".

"Many individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions do not pose the risk that underwriters may think they do, and in this respect insurers need to better assess how they interpret customer's answers by taking guidance from a clinical expert," she said.

"It's time for underwriters and specialist mental health practitioners work closer together, both the industry and clients will benefit."