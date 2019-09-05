WhatsApp for Business added to Now Health International

IPMI firm becomes early adopter of online service to enhance customer experience

Now Health International Group has launched a WhatsApp for Business account to provide an extra communication channel to its international private medical insurance (IPMI) customers.

The service will be available across all of Now Health International's markets, excluding China.

The recently launched WhatsApp for Business platform, which became available for both Android and iOS devices in April of this year, enables companies to communicate with customers quickly and efficiently.

Now Health International's WhatsApp for Business account will sit alongside its other customer channels, including email, phone, live chat and Facebook chatbot. It is intended to enhance the customer experience by making it more convenient for its globally mobile customers to get in touch via a familiar and widely used digital channel.

The firm has also integrated LiveEngage, the platform it uses to deliver its live chat functionality, with WhatsApp for Business. This enables its customer service team to manage WhatsApp conversations via LiveEngage from their desktop, so they can run multiple chats simultaneously and triage queries to help ensure urgent issues and emergencies are prioritised. The company also aims to drive members to the WhatsApp channel via their website and phoneline Interactive voice response (IVR) system, thereby reducing the number of landline calls to generate cost savings.

Now Health International also said that in the coming months the business is considering linking the WhatsApp account to its AI-powered Facebook chatbot, which gives automated responses to frequently asked questions.

'Middle ground'

"WhatsApp has more than one billion users worldwide and we chose to become an early adopter of the new WhatsApp for Business functionality because we know many of our customers prefer to communicate via this platform," said Alison Massey, group marketing director. "The integration of the service with our live chat platform will also help us to enhance the end user experience for our members while driving internal efficiencies".

She added: "As a business we endeavour to get back to all email queries within one working day and answer phone calls and live chat queries almost instantly. However we know that on average consumers expect WhatsApp responses to range from 20 minutes to one hour, so by adding this channel to our customer service suite we're offering a middle ground for our members that want a response quickly, but don't need an immediate reply."