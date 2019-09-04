WPA CEO steps down

Julian Stainton makes way for CFO Nathan Irwin as part of 'evolutionary change'

The chief executive of medical insurance firm WPA, Julian Stainton, has stepped down at the age of 66 after 32 years at the company.

According to the firm, he has been replaced by his "natural successor", Nathan Irwin, who joined WPA as chief financial officer six years ago. After serving as Stainton's "number two" in recent years, Irwin's appointment is part of "evolutionary change" as the long-standing CEO "felt it was time to stand down", COVER understands.

The source said: "Our DNA has always been helping to fund healthcare and Julian has taken that to the next level in terms of customer service during his tenure."

Following the handover period at the end of August, Irwin, who before his time at WPA was a director at PwC, will be heading out to meet the marketplace over the coming months.

"Nathan will preserve WPA's ethical, customer focused principles whilst taking the business forward beyond its 120th anniversary," said the firm.