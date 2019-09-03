Mattioli Woods eyes further acquisitions

Ian Mattioli: "With continuing consolidation across the key markets in which we operate, we expect there will be further opportunities to accelerate our growth by acquisition.”

Annual results reveal firm held total client assets of £9.38bn, up from £8.73bn last year

Wealth management firm Mattioli Woods has said it is assessing a "diverse pipeline of acquisition opportunities" to drive growth at the firm.

In its annual results published on Tuesday (3 September), the firm, which also has advice and self-invested pensions arms, said the recent acquisitions of advice firm Broughtons and Belfast-based SSAS Solutions had been a success.

The firm revealed plans to seek to build on its record of "successful acquisitions by continuing to assess a diverse pipeline of potential acquisition opportunities" to accelerate its growth.

Elsewhere, the results revealed the firm held total client assets of £9.38bn, up from £8.73bn last year. At the same time, it reduced client fees by £3.1m over the past 12 months, and said it aims to further reduce fees paid by clients by using technology and evolving the business to make it more efficient.

Mattioli Woods chief executive officer Ian Mattioli (pictured) said: "I am happy to report another successful year. We continue to streamline our business, drive increased efficiency and reinforce our purpose to grow and preserve our clients' assets, while giving them control and understanding of their overall financial position.

"Recent acquisitions are performing and integrating well, with the financial result for the year including positive contributions from Broughtons and SSAS Solutions, which were acquired in August 2018 and March 2019 respectively. With continuing consolidation across the key markets in which we operate, we expect there will be further opportunities to accelerate our growth by acquisition."