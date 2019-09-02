AIG Life launches UK brand campaign with All Blacks - WATCH

Sponsorship campaign featuring six of the New Zealand rugby team ahead of World Cup

AIG's ‘This is For Them' sponsorship partnership focusing on All Blacks players talking about the significance of family, friends and fans has today been launched to promote life insurance in the UK.

Led by a 90-second video [watch below] featuriing six current All Blacks players, the campaign, which involves online and social media marketing as well as print and out of home advertisements, has launched in the lead up to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Centred on the selflessness, team mentality and honour involved with playing in an All Black shirt, the mini-documentaries draw upon the philosophy of ‘leaving the jersey in a better place' to encourage consumers to rethink life insurance for themselves and their families, while signposting to financial advisers.

‘Life-altering moments'

"Financial advisers know better than anyone from their conversations with clients that people don't like to talk about death and the life-altering moments when life insurance is needed," said Sue Helmont, marketing director, AIG Life. "It's a perfectly understandable human reaction. Consumer advertising campaigns for life insurance are rare in the UK as a result.

"This is for Them is an exploration of the inner-most motivations behind the All Blacks and uses the power of human emotion to prompt thinking about the legacy we can all leave to protect and look after others.

"We want to celebrate the selflessness in all of us and encourage people to contact a financial adviser to discuss their protection needs. We hope this campaign will offer a different opportunity to open conversations with new and existing clients."

Content series

New Zealand rugby legend Sean Fitzpatrick, who narrates the 90-second manifesto film, said: "As father, husband, and former All Black, I connected with this campaign on a number of levels. It's an honest and sincere insight into what the All Blacks play for and took me straight back to being in that changing room. Importantly, it reminds us all that acting with others in mind is at the heart of living a fulfilling and meaningful life. I'm truly proud to be a part of it."



As part of the video series, five other videos focus on a different area, including family, teammates, heroes, fans and being in the game itself.



The campaign, developed by Octagon, also features social content featuring brand ambassadors Sir Clive Woodward and Richie McCaw alongside physical and digital advertisements.

Watch the manifesto film below...

This Is For Them from AIG Life Limited on Vimeo.