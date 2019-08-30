Holidays make employees happier, survey suggests

Study suggests that UK workers prefer holiday allowance over promotion opportunities

A survey of 2000 British adults by eShores has indicated what employees value most from an employer.

It found that 91% of Brits find the number of holidays offered by a potential employer as an important factor when looking for work - second only to salary (98%).

Third most important was pension plan (89%) followed by opportunities for promotion (78%).

Happiness and motivation

The study also found that 38% of those who had just been on holiday had good levels of motivation, compared to 24% of those who had not been away. Nearly half (43%) said they felt productive after a holiday, while 28% of those who did not go on holiday said they were feeling productive.

There were also improvements seen when comparing the mental health (46% vs 35%), work-life balance (45% vs 30%) and career satisfaction (37% vs 22%) of those who had been away with those who had not.

Happiness (48% vs 33%) and stress (36% vs 26%) levels were also more favourable for those who had been on holiday compared to those who had not.

Holiday allowance

Cross referencing the results with the World Happiness Index indicated that the countries with more holiday allowance ranked higher - Finland, Denmark and Norway make up the top three. All these have 25 days minimum holiday allowance, which is five days more than the EU minimum. The UK, which matches the minimum 20-day allowance, ranked 10th.

"We're pleased to see our research proves what we expected - taking holiday's is of great importance to employees and can have great benefits to their health," said Gavin Lapidus, co-founder of eShores.

"The survey proves the importance of holiday allowance, so businesses must offer a strong package in order to attract and retain the best talent. Further to this, the benefits to productivity and general health when going on holiday show how important it is to facilitate and encourage an annual holiday. In order to have a happy, healthy and ultimately successful workforce, having an annual holiday is of great importance."