APRIL Group completes APRIL UK buyout

Negotiations conclude for 100% capital takeover of APRIL UK and APRIL Insurety Ireland

The APRIL Group has announced that it has finalised its management buyout of APRIL UK and APRIL Insurety Ireland, following exclusive negotiations with APRIL UK's current directors, Isaac Lam and Peter Taylor.

Having considered a range of proposals, APRIL Group decided that the current customers' interests would be best served by the proposal received from the existing management.

APRIL said the sale is part of the refocusing process initiated by the group more than two years ago, in line with its decision last March to partially or totally withdraw from non-core business activities in France and abroad.

Last July, APRIL UK confirmed that it had pulled out of the UK private medical insurance (PMI) market. On 1 August, it was announced that AXA PPP Healthcare had agreed a deal to continue cover for APRIL UK PMI customers.

The APRIL Group clarified that the latest transaction will have no impact on the ongoing operations of APRIL International UK based in London and international health insurance subsidiary Medibroker.