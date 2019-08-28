Back pain app outperforms physiotherapy in clinical trial

Users of Kaia App reported 'significantly lower pain intensity' compared to those who received physiotherapy sessions and online education

The back pain app Kaia has today claimed that it intends to end the nationwide epidemic of back pain in UK and EU offices.

The announcement comes after an independent clinical trial published in NPJ Digital Medicine revealed recently that the app, developed by Kaia Health, was able to outperform physiotherapy and online education.

For the trial, one hundred adult patients with non-specific lower back pain (LBP) from six weeks to one year were randomly assigned to an intervention group or a control group. The Kaia App was provided for three months to the intervention group, while control treatment consisted of six individual physiotherapy sessions over six weeks and high-quality online education.

When assessed at 12 weeks, the users of the Kaia App reported ‘significantly lower pain intensity' than those in the control group. The NPJ report said: ‘Our results indicate that the Kaia App as a multidisciplinary back pain app is an effective treatment in LBP patients and is superior to physiotherapy in combination with online education.'

Epidemic

According to Kaia Health, bad posture from UK office employees sitting at desks all day and slouching over computers is a result of a sedentary lifestyle enforced by our working conditions.

A recent survey found that 2.5 million people experience back pain every day in the UK - one in five have had to give up their job or reduce hours because of their condition. An estimated one-third of the UK population is affected by LBP each year.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide and the ONS shows that it accounts for almost 31 million days of work lost annually, costing the UK economy £14bn a year.

Kaia, the first medically approved back pain app in the EU and UK, was developed in conjunction with physiotherapists, orthopedic surgeons and clinical psychologists. It offers video exercises with education, physiotherapy and psychological strategies, as well as an expert chat facility.

‘Reduce strain'

"The core problem is our modern, sedentary working life," said Stephan Huber, chief medical officer at Kaia Health. "We're hunched at desks all day and this puts a strain on our back. We're encouraging UK employers to adopt a holistic approach to tackling back pain in and out of the workplace - this could include increased access to exercise and relaxation like the Kaia app offers. Implementing these measures systematically for workers could lead to a more active way of dealing with the condition - and this will help to alleviate back pain and reduce the strain on the NHS."