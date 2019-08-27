'Mystery illness' linked to vaping claims first victim

First death related to inhalation of e-smoking vapour recorded in Illinois

It was reported by the BBC over the weekend that a patient has died after developing a respiratory disease due to vaping.

The news came after The Independent reported last week that 153 cases of serious, vaping-related ‘mystery illness' in the US. Ages of those affected range from 17 to 38 years old.

According to the BBC report on Saturday, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there were 193 ‘potential cases' in 22 US states.

Reported over the course of two months between 28 June and 20 August, many of the cases involve vaping THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

Dr Jennifer Layden, the chief medical officer and state epidemiologist in Illinois, confirmed the person died with an "unexplained illness after reported vaping or e-cigarette use".

Describing it as an "outbreak", CDC director Robert Redfield added: "This tragic death in Illinois reinforces the serious risks associated with e-cigarette products."

While the cause of the ‘mystery illness' is still unknown, every case involves vaping of some kind. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue as well as some cases of vomiting and diarrhoea. No evidence of an infectious virus or bacteria-related disease has been found.

Gregory Conley, the president of the American Vaping Association, said he was "confident" the illnesses we being caused by devices containing cannabis or other synthetic drugs, not nicotine.

There are also concerns around an existing black market for THC vape cartridges.

He also added that there is a possibility that some cases could have been happening for a long time, however could have been missed.

The latest vaping fatality follows two deaths involving exploding devices in the US. It also comes in the midst of an ongoing industry debate about the undecided risks of e-cigarrettes and how vapers should be underwritten.