Renters far less protected than homeowners despite financial worries

Number of households renting privately with children in UK has risen to nearly 1.6 million

Research from Sainsbury's Bank recently revealed that only a quarter of renters (26%) are likely to have life insurance or critical illness cover compared to almost half of homeowners (41%).

The study also found that 54% of renters are more concerned than homeowners (48%) about their financial situation should they pass away, with 21% worry about this on a weekly basis compared to 16% of homeowners.

According to the survey of 2,004 UK adults, the top reason renters do not have life insurance is because they believe they do not have enough equity or money (29%). Nearly a fifth (18%) have ‘not got around to it yet', 14% said they have no one who needs money in the event of them of them becoming ill or dying and 13% believe they are too young to have life insurance.

It also showed that buying a house is the main reason people decide to take out protection (34%), followed by having a child (17%) and getting married (12%), as well as unfortunate life events such as becoming ill (9%).

Number of households of renting privately with children has risen by almost 800,000 to nearly 1.6 million over the past 10 years and recently Legal & General launched its rental protection plan (RPP), a selection of protection products aimed specifically at renters.

Earlier in the summer, Swiss Re's Term & Health Watch report showed that the private rental sector has doubled since 2002, now sitting at 4.5 million households. Renters are spending, on average, 35% of their income on rent, with weekly rents sitting above the average cost of a mortgage.

It was also revealed that London renters are on average paying 65% of salary on their rent.

‘Peace of mind'

"As more people are raising families in rented accommodation, we need to shift our thinking in terms of life and critical illness cover only being relevant for people with a mortgage," said Karen Hogg, head of insurance at Sainsbury's Bank. "That's just not the case. All people need to consider what protection their partner and children may need should anything happen to them, including how to cover rent, bills and household essentials.

"Our research found that people are more likely to worry about the financial implications of their passing rather than taking action to alleviate any concerns and protect themselves for the future. Taking out a life insurance policy can help give you peace of mind and ensures you have the financial protection in place."

Sainsbury's Bank Life Insurance, which is offered by Legal & General, offers a range of protection including life insurance and critical illness.