Nearly half of Brits 'not able' to do 10,000 daily steps

Employees 'unable to walk a lot at work' cannot meet fitness goals each day, survey finds

A study of 2,850 people by Perkbox Medical has found that 45% of Brits feel they cannot hit a target of 10,000 steps a day because they are ‘not able to walk a lot at work', while a further 40% stated that they ‘don't have enough time' to reach fitness goals.

It is estimated that a UK adult spends an average 9.5 hours a day sedentary, many of us working nine-till-five at a desk, however the NHS recommends that we take 150 minutes of exercise a week (10,000 steps a day).

According to the survey, 58% of Brits try to reach a daily step target each day and 71% of respondents said they are not reaching the recommended daily amount.

It also revealed that 73% attempt to reach 10,000 steps a day to maintain mental health and reduce stress, 64% want to improve fitness and 43% said they are trying to lose weight.

Perkbox made a number of suggestions to increase the number of steps and activity completed in the workplace. These include education around the mental health benefits of walking, workplace step count competitions, walking lunches, standing desks and communicating in person rather than via email.