Less than half of employers have wellbeing strategy - Aon

An Aon white paper - ‘Prevention is Better Than Cure' - has shown that most organisations understand there is a connection between employee wellbeing and productivity, however less than half have a defined health strategy in place.

With an ageing population and employees working later in life, Aon also found that 80% of employers are looking to improve awareness and education around wellbeing.

Aon has advised that ignoring employee wellbeing outcomes can create employer challenges, including poor health behaviours and chronic medical conditions, while understanding data enables key performance indicators to be set and can help prove ROI.

"In recent years, there has been a significant increase in awareness about employee wellbeing - for physical, financial, emotional and social health," said Mark Witte, principle at Aon. "Given the increased awareness, as well as the impact and volatility on benefit spend associated with health conditions such as cancer, organisations are advised to understand the key reasons to support employee wellbeing.

"Whether it's a tick-box exercise or putting employee health at the heart of the business, understanding data means it is possible to define key performance indicators, help to avoid volatile costs, better understand results or create return on value, so that employee health supports overall company wellbeing."

Culture

According to the white paper, unhealthy cultural habits within organisations lead to increased absenteeism and presenteeism, reduced productivity, increasing claim costs, poor financial wellbeing and general disengagement.

This year's Benefits & Trends Survey found that just over a quarter (26%) of employers focus on providing education, but only 8% have resource for detection. Employers are more focused when it comes to access to treatment (30%) or long-term support (30%), with 80% now looking to improve awareness and education.

Witte added: "Our advice is to use data to analyse the issues that are unique to an individual business, then to ensure full consideration is given to four key stages of wellbeing: prevention and education, detection and early intervention, access to treatment and long term support. The mantra ‘prevention is better than cure' holds true in employee benefit programmes".