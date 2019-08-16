Nearly 40% of business leaders feel depressed or unhappy 'at least once a week'

More than half believe there is stigma around speaking about mental health in the workplace

A poll of 516 business leaders across nine sectors has revealed that - at least once a week - 39% feel depressed or unhappy, 43% cannot sleep properly, 45% experience anger or frustration and 45% feel anxious.

The survey commissioned by Beeja Meditation also revealed that 58% of company owners, executives and directors agree that there is a stigma around talking about stress and mental health in their workplace, while 36% believe there to be high levels of mental health issues within their sector and 46% said the same about stress.

According to the poll, 40% of those surveyed drink alcohol to relieve stress at least once a week, while 36% smoke.

At the same time, 41% of business leaders either did not have or did not know if wellbeing policies at their workplace existed.

‘Epidemic'

Will Williams, founder of Beeja Meditation, is a wellbeing advisor to companies such as HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Google DeepMind, Universal, Sony, Apple and Spotify. He said: "The survey results are clear. The rising epidemic of mental health within the workplace is not going anywhere any time soon. The competitive nature of busy city work-life means we are adrenalizing ourselves, trying to out-compete each other until someone burns out.

"This impacts business," he continued. "Stress is causing creativity and productivity to plummet. Our minds, consumed with anxiety, are distracted and unable to focus. Corporates are preceding over a ticking time bomb. The mental wellbeing of our workforce is one of the biggest threats to the organisations they are custodians of, and they do not know what to do about it."

Meditation

According to Williams, a wellness programme involving meditation might just be the answer.

"Beeja can help an organisation overcome the stress crisis. Offsetting the demands of this fast-paced world for their employees," he said. "The Beeja technique directly tackles the stress and anxiety plaguing corporate life. Helping people think clearer, be more productive and manage situations with ease and dexterity."