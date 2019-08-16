Businesses 'need to do more' to manage disability

Vast majority of SME owners do not understand legal rights of disabled employees, survey finds

Many employer are neglecting their responsibilities towards disabled staff, research by Bold Burdon Kemp has revealed.

The survey of 501 SME owners in the UK revealed that an alarming 95% were not aware of the legal rights of disabled employees.

This is despite a recent government report which found there are nearly one million more disabled people in work today than five years ago.

In 2017, the UK government set a target to get one million disabled people into work over the next 10 years, however, according to the latest Office of National Statistics, there has only been a 5% increase since that target was set.

Last month, following Theresa May's plans for an Equalities Hub, the government announced an statutory sick pay overhaul which included plans to help employers better support disabled people and those with long-term health conditions returning to work.

The Equality Act

The survey found that only 5% of SMEs were able to correctly identify all three protections granted to disabled people by The Equality Act 2010. Just 22% partially identified with guidance laid out by The Act, 41% misidentified with it and 9% could not identify at all, while 23% answered ‘don't know'.

How are disabled people protected by the Equality Act?

According to Adam Riley, director of global development at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing said business owners need to do more to manage workplace disability.

"Employers need to understand the legal rights of disabled employees, given there are growing numbers in the workplace," he said. "We are an ageing population that is going to be working longer, making ill-health and disability more likely for people during their working life.

"They will need to consider what support they offer employees who were previously active and earning a regular income who become ill or incapacitated and unable to carry out their job and help them to continue working."

Across the globe

He also said the way in which different governments and employers tackle disability differs significantly internationally. While employers want to do the right thing, local legislation and industry practices are such that this issue can be handled very differently by employers globally.

"This presents huge challenges for international companies managing disability and long-term illness in the workplace, especially if they operate in several different locations," said Riley. "We recommend employers of all sizes get advice from experienced advisers, who have local knowledge when building and implementing a global strategy.

"A one-size-fits-all approach rarely works when it comes to the technical complexities and logistical challenges surrounding global benefits, and expert advice is therefore essential."