Vitality GP adds home or work blood testing

Home diagnostic pathway provided by Square Health available as part of primary care cover

Vitality's video GP service has added a diagnostics pathway for members providing access to blood test delivered by nurses at home or at work.

The pathway launch follows a pilot which saw around 70% of Vitality members opting for home diagnostics for such tests.

Now live and available to all members referred for pathology through a Vitality video GP consultation, the home diagnostic test is included within members' annual prescription and diagnostic allowance, which is available to all members as part of primary care cover.

Square Health

Provided by Square Health, the service is billed directly to Vitality, meaning that members do not pay a fee at any point during the process.

During a video GP consultation, patients referred for pathology tests can either opt for home diagnostics or to attend one of Vitality's hospital partners. Patients who opt for the home diagnostics pathway will be contacted by Square Health to book an appointment.

Members will be informed whether their results are of no concern (via SMS), if an onward specialist referral is required (through a consultant panel) or if there is a clinical red flag (via phone).

Primary care

"We launched Vitality GP to make it easier for our members to get quicker access to the diagnostics and treatment they need," said Dr Keith Klintworth, deputy CEO at VitalityHealth. "Available to all members as part of core cover, usage of the app continues to grow, with over 30,000 consultations being delivered to members over the last year.

"The home diagnostics pathway represents a further valuable addition to the range of existing services included in Vitality GP, a key part of our private medical insurance (PMI) proposition," he added. "Vitality GP helps our members navigate the healthcare system and we are committed to ongoing innovation in this space, providing the most convenient and highest quality primary care in the UK."

The pathway is the latest addition to Vitality GP and sits alongside services such as fast access to appointments within 48 hours; 20 minute video GP consultations; the booking of face-to-face consultations via the app; pre-authorised onward referrals for further treatment where needed; and integration with an individual's Vitality wellness data, allowing GPs to make lifestyle recommendations.