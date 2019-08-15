Phil Jeynes to exit UnderwriteMe

Head of sales and marketing eyes up next challenge as Pippa Keefe gets ready to step in

Phil Jeynes has decided to step down from his role as head of sales and marketing at UnderwriteMe at the end of August, at which point distribution director Pippa Keefe will take on the role.

Jeynes, who started the role in 2015, has worked alongside Martin Werth and his senior team to help grow the business and put in place partnerships.

Yesterday we announced that H1 2019 figures show that one in six protection sales now go through the UndewriteMe Protection Platform, as it reached 100,000 policies in July exceeding the whole of business sold in 2018.

COVER understands that Jeynes is still unsure what his next will be, however is ready to pursue a 'new challenge'.

Martin Werth, CEO, commented: "I want to thank Phil for his considerable support over the past 4 four years. During this period, he has been a key part of the team who made our Underwriting Rules Engine the number one in the UK, as well as taking the Protection Platform from concept to a major player in the market, delivering over 100,000 sales in the first half of 2019. We wish Phil all the best in his future endeavours."

Since the start of the year, UnderwriteMe strengthened its sales and marketing team with a number of senior key appointments, including Pippa Keefe, Phil Nash and most recent hire Chris Monaghan.

Pippa Keefe, commented: "I am extremely excited to take on this opportunity. We have an experienced and energetic sales and marketing team and a compelling roadmap to support distributors for the rest of 2019 and 2020. We will continue to transform protection by removing all unnecessary sales breaks that increase costs and reduce completions."

The Protection Platform currently offers a selection of life, critical illness and income protection products from Aegon, AIG Life, Beagle Street, Budget, Canada Life, HSBC Life, LV=, Old Mutual Wealth, Post Office, Royal London, Scottish Widows, The Exeter and Virgin Money, and more brands are expected to join over the coming months.