Most employees with cancer worry about loss of income

Over half feel they could have returned to work sooner with better support from employer, Unum finds

Three in four workers (74%) with cancer worry about its costs and how their families would cope financially if they had to give up work, research by Unum has revealed.

The finding comes after a recent Macmillan report which revealed that 400,000 UK cancer sufferers struggle to pay the bills.

Unum's survey of 300 UK employees diagnosed with cancer in the last five years also found that around a third (40%) said they were unfamiliar with the resources their employer provided for cancer sufferers before they were diagnosed.

Worryingly, nearly a third (28%) said they did not receive any support by their employer or that the support they did receive fell below their expectations, while more than half (52%) said they thought they may have been able to return to work sooner had they received better support from their employer.

Those surveyed said that work provided them a sense of normalcy (32%), took their mind off their diagnosis (28%) and provided social connectedness (22%). Some said they wanted to return to work but were not physically able to (16%), while others were nervous to work (26%), felt that work was mundane (14%) or said they could not face it (12%).

Costs and challenges

The three main costs of cancer were considered to be travel to and from appointments, not being able to work and earn income and higher bills.

While cancer requires treatment and recovery time, a third (32%) said taking time off for work is one of their biggest challenges. Just under a third (30%) admitted to feeling tired while at work and 19% reported feeling distracted.

Almost half (42%) of workers with cancer said they value reduced or flexible hours, 29% appreciated the offer to work from home and 27% felt access to counselling or emotional support was, or would be, helpful.

More than half (52%) said they would benefit from insurance cover, either to help with loss of income or a lump sum to help pay for costs of cancer.

‘Signalling you care'

"Employees diagnosed with cancer can quickly find their world changed beyond recognition," said Liz Walker, HR director at Unum. "During this highly stressful and often confusing time, work can provide an oasis of normality and routine. However, our research shows the experiences of those who choose to work through a cancer diagnosis can vary widely, and a supportive employer can make all the difference.

"Creating employee resource groups for cancer survivors for emotional support, introducing flexible hours and remote working options, or providing practical insurance cover and return-to-work support can go a long way in aiding employees in their recovery, while signalling that you care."

Unum has enhanced its critical illness offering. Read about it here.