Unum enhances group critical illness offering

Cancer pathway added for employees and employers at no extra cost and additional cover for children

To coincide with research showing that more than half of employees with cancer felt they may have been able to return to work sooner with better workplace support, Unum has enhanced its group critical illness offering.

A cancer pathway for employers and employees has been added at no additional cost, meaning that Unum critical illness policyholders can get access to cancer support upon diagnosis. The Cancer Pathway, which is available at no extra cost, provides resources including a second medical opinion and fast-tracked access to cancer experts. Following contact within 48 hours, a tailored pathway is set up to support the employee and employer following diagnosis.

Unum's critical illness now also provides cover for seven children-specific illnesses as standard, including cerebral palsy and spina bifada. Children are automatically covered for 25% of a member's cover (up to £25,000) for all covered conditions, and employees can choose to add their spouse or partner to a policy at an additional cost for complete family cover.

‘Holistic benefits'

"Valuable insurance cover and a range of meaningful resources experience can make a significant difference in an employee's experience at work, especially during a cancer journey," said Glenn Thompson, director of customer solutions at Unum. "In addition to providing crucial financial, practical and emotional support, Unum's enhanced cancer offering can provide employers the guidance, resources and know-how to support their workers."

"The enhanced cancer support package is part of Unum's commitment to providing a more holistic benefits and wellbeing proposition to its customers, offering not only financial protection to cover more serious health issues employees may encounter, but also broader practical and emotional support."