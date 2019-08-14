Allianz Care appoints CFO

Diane Babson will take on role of chief financial officer for international health brand

The retirement of Allianz Care financial director and deputy chief executive, Frank Mee, has opened the door to Diane Babson [pictured], who has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO).

Babson, who commenced her new role last month on a three-year assignment, joined Allianz Partners in 2015 as CFO for the US and Americas region, bringing with her 15 years of experience in finance.

She has a degree in accounting from University of Massachusetts and an MBA from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

"Diane is a seasoned finance executive with vast experience and we are delighted she is joining us following a number of very successful years leading the finance operations for the US and Americas," said Ida Luka-Lognoné, Allianz Care CEO. "Diane is a strong leader and strategic business partner, and I am very much looking forward to working with her at Allianz Care."

Frank Mee, who began his career with Allianz in 1986, has retired after 30 years of service. He was one of the founders of the international health line of business.

"It has been a privilege for me to work alongside Frank since I joined the company," said Luka-Lognoné. "His dedication to the business and wealth of knowledge has always been an enormous asset to the team. I wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement."