One in six protection sales go through UnderwriteMe

'Phenomenal growth demonstrates how popular the platform is becoming'

UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform reached 100,000 policies in July, exceeding the whole of business sold in 2018

H1 2019 figures show that one-in-six UK protection sales by financial advisers, price comparison website and mortgage brokers are through the quote and buy service.

In June, we reported that mortgage network New Leaf and The Mortgage Alliance (TMA) club had teamed up with the protection platform, reaching a combined membership of 3,000 intermediaries.

Pippa Keefe, distribution director at UnderwriteMe said: "The already time-consuming mortgage process makes protection insurance an unwelcome add-on, even though many mortgage customers would benefit from cover. The Protection Platform transforms the sales experience, making it fast and easy to access a comparison of underwritten premiums and complete a sale."

The Platform currently offers a selection of life, critical illness and income protection products from Aegon, AIG Life, Beagle Street, Budget, Canada Life, HSBC Life, LV=, Old Mutual Wealth, Post Office, Royal London, Scottish Widows, The Exeter and Virgin Money, and more brands are expected to join over the coming months.

Martin Werth, CEO of UnderwriteMe, added: "We have removed almost all the manual processes for advisers to review the market to make a personal recommendation and complete a sale. By decimating the time, we expect to deliver a gear change in intermediary profitability. It is great to see so many intermediaries recognising these benefits, registering and writing business with us."