HSBC Life launches critical illness plans - CIExpert analysis

Only available via UnderwriteMe

Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert
'Solid plan offering a wide range of conditions' but HSBC will need to 'work hard to convince advisers'

After entering the advised space with a life assurance proposition last year, HSBC Life has followed it with the launch of two critical illness products - critical illness and critical illness plus - both only accessible to advisers via UnderwriteMe. Each are available as a standalone plan or with integrated life insurance.

CIExpert director Alan Lakey said the model follows the trend started by Aviva "where a lower cost basic plan runs alongside a more expensive and more comprehensive version".

The basic plan offers 38 named conditions, two additional payment conditions (for low grade prostate cancer and carcinoma in situ of the breast) as well as terminal illness and total permanent disability cover.

"The wording for Parkinson's disease also encompasses Parkinsonian syndromes, of which multiple system atrophy and progressive supranuclear palsy are two, however HSBC include these as separate conditions whereas corticobasal degeneration, diffuse lewy body disease and Parkinsonism-dementia-amyotrophic lateral sclerosis complex, are not specifically named," Lakey pointed out. "This should serve notice to advisers that the counting of conditions remains a pointless and misleading exercise."

HSBC has included benefits such as up to 90 days immediate free cover for mortgage-linked applications and guaranteed insurability of up to £150,000 until age 55 for birth, marriage or  mortgage borrowing.

The verdict

Lakey, who described the plan as "solid", said it is positioned as "high quality" but "without causing sleepless nights" to insurers "sitting at the peak of the quality table".

He added that its appeal for will be heavily dependent on pricing, administrative prowess and underwriting capability.

"By restricting child cover until age 30 days for their CI plus plan numerous birth-defect conditions such as hole-in-heart have been excluded and this compares unfavourably against most of the quality plans in the market who have shifted to birth to 22 without a full time education requirement," said Lakey.

He also pointed to an obvious contradiction in terms. "One curious aspect of the critical illness plus policy is the inclusion of bladder removal due to carcinoma in situ of the urinary bladder. This is already covered within the less advanced cancer of the bladder condition which pays out purely on diagnosis, thereby rendering the inclusion of the bladder removal condition futile."

Lakey concluded: "Advisers are often wary of insurers, particularly bancassurers, that have traditionally set out to gain direct to consumer business thereby placing themselves as rivals. HSBC will therefore need to work hard to overcome such a mindset and to convince advisers that they are a major player and not a temporary entrant."  

