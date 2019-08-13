Treatment for gambling addiction rising at 'alarming rate' - UKAT

BBC One Panorama, aired last night, explored how UK has largest online gambling platform in the world

BBC Panorama, as part of its recent ‘Addicted to Gambling' show, has revealed that complaints about UK betting companies increased more than 5,000% over the past five years, with problem gamblers alleging bookies are enticing them to bet even after they have been asked to be removed from mailing lists.

The documentary, which aired last night, explored how the UK has the largest online gambling platform in the world, revealing that just 4% of players make the industry 78% of its profit.

NHS figures indicate there are more than 600,000 problem gamblers in the UK - however only 5% seek help and 1% actually receive treatment.

Addiction treatment specialist UKAT has, in turn, witnessed a surge in gamblers being admitted, leading it to suggest that the UK is a hotbed for a generation of ‘secret and dangerous gamblers'.

UKAT data shows a 70% rise in gamblers requiring addiction treatment between 2017 and 2018, and a staggering 500% rise in admissions in just three years.

Meanwhile, it found that a recent report published by HM Revenue & Customs in April this year showed that tax income from the General Betting Duty has almost doubled during the past three years.

As a result, UKAT suggested that increasing tax bills on big betting forms would not solve the problem and called for tighter regulation of the online gambling industry.

'Elephant in the room'

"Gambling online allows people to spend thousands of pounds every day," said UKAT managing director Eytan Alexander. "These people could lose their life's savings in minutes. The government recognised this from FOBT's in betting shops, but it's exactly the same for online platforms too. Being able to gamble on your phone has created a new type of gambler; one that would never have gone into a bookies, but one who will happily tap three times on their phone and gamble away their month's wage. When the fun stops for an online gambler, who's there to help them stop?"

He added: "Gambling addiction is every bit as real as heroin addiction. It consumes a person both mentally and physically, destroys relationships with family and friends and in some cases, costs lives.



"It's time we took our head out of the sand about this and started to address the elephant in the room; online gambling is a problem bubbling under the surface and unless we address it now, it will cause a crisis like no other."