RedArc adds mental health department

Specialist team will be include nurses with experience in dementia, trauma, substance misuse and more

Practical, medical and emotional support service RedArc has established a mental health department.

Although patients will continue to be supported by a single dedicated nurse adviser, a new internal team approach will enable specialist knowledge to be shared with view to improve patient outcomes.

Led by Alison Simmons, RedArc senior mental health nurse adviser, the team, reporting to Sue Kinsella, head of nursing services, will include five other specialist mental health nurses with experience in dementia, trauma, substance misuse, care of the elderly and general practice.

"We certainly could not have predicted the way in which our business has been shaped by the increase in demand for mental health support," said Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc Nurses. "We've seen an unprecedented influx in the need for it - in part due to awareness of access; the removal of associated stigmas; and pressures faced by the state health system, and so we're adapting our approach to be more agile and respond to this rise in demand.

"Some of the people who need mental health support are extremely high risk and by working collectively on cases, we'll be able to provide even more tailored support."

RedArc value-added support is available via critical illness, income protection and health insurance policies provided by a number of insurers, however the nurse service has urged providers to familiarise themselves with the type of mental health support they are offering to ensure it is always appropriate and tailored correctly.

"It's a really positive step that increasing numbers of insurers have the mental health of their customers on their radar," said Husbands. "However, speed of access and quality of advice are two areas that insurers should really review to ensure that in the case of a policyholder being seriously unwell, there is no delay in treatment.

"The wealth of knowledge and experience within our mental health team is truly exceptional and we're thrilled to be pooling this resource for the benefit of both insurers and their customers."

