Simplyhealth teams up with England Rugby

Trusted healthcare partner and official lead partner for RugbySafe programme

As an official partner of England Rugby, Simplyhealth received match day branding rights at Twickenham Stadium, which started at the England v Wales match on Sunday 11 August.

As part of a five-year partnership, the health plan provider will work with England Rugby to develop and expand RugbySafe, the Rugby Football Union's player safety and wellbeing campaign supporting clubs, schools, college and universities.

"As businesses, we have a shared heritage - since 1871, the England Rugby Rose has been a mark of quality, success and integrity," said Romana Abdin, CEO of Simplyhealth. "Similarly, Simplyhealth has been helping people stay healthy since 1872. So we're excited to be the trusted healthcare partner to England Rugby giving us the opportunity to support RFU in making rugby a safe game to play and providing a platform for us to influence health and wellbeing."

Simon Kemp, RFU medical services director, said: "Broadening the reach of the RugbySafe suite of products to reduce injury risk and promote health and wellbeing is a key strategic priority for the RFU. We look forward to working in partnership with Simplyhealth on this important area for rugby union."

Simon Massie-Taylor, RFU chief commercial officer, added: "It's great to announce this new partnership with Simplyhealth. We look forward to developing a long-term partnership building on both parties' long and trusted heritage with their respected audiences."