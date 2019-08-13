Losing key person would wipe out one in four SMEs - L&G

70% have either never considered business protection or do not understand the need for it

Research finds 1.5 million small businesses without protection at risk of immediate closure

A report by Legal & General's business protection branch has found that more than a quarter (26%) of SMEs would need to close immediately if a key person died or became seriously ill.

L&G's State of Nation's SME report also found that 15% of businesses which had encountered the loss of a key person had closed their doors as a result.

The research suggests that 1.5 million could be a risk of immediate closure should something happen to a crucial member of staff, while a further 26% of companies surveyed said they would cease trading within a year.

The survey of 700 small companies, which first launched in 2009, also found that nearly two-thirds had more than one key person and losing them ranked as the number concern. Of those who had lost a vital member of staff, almost a third (30%) said that it had impacted their profits and one in five (19%) said it had lost them the confidence of their customers.

Despite this, 70% said they had either never considered business protection or did not understand the need for it. Just under half (48%) of those surveyed did not have any cover in place for any key risks including for top personnel, debt or share protection.

According to a recent government paper, SME's account for more than 99% of Britain's private sector businesses and they employ more than 16 million people. L&G's research suggests that as many as three million of these companies could be a risk of losing a key person and closing as a result, while indicating that around 4.3m people have little or no protection against their jobs should their employer suffer from a critical event.

Encouragingly, almost two-thirds of small business owners (63%) said they would be happy to be contacted by an adviser about business protection, the report revealed.

'Significant lack of awareness'

"Small and medium businesses are essential to Britain's economy; they employ millions of people across the UK and make up more than 99% of the private sector," said Richard Kateley, head of intermediary development at L&G. "Yet our research shows that many of these companies could be a risk of closing their doors if a key person in their business died or became critically ill - more than a quarter would even have to cease trading immediately.

"SMEs are acutely aware of the risk losing someone important to their business could have, but whilst many companies will insure their computer systems or buildings, they often don't think about protecting their most important assets - their people. Without the relevant business protection, the impact of losing a key employee or business owner could threaten the ambitions and hard work of SMEs up and down the country.

He concluded: "There is clearly still a significant lack of awareness about business protection. I firmly believe that financial advisers have a critical role to play changing this situation - nearly three-quarters of SMEs that took out business protection had sought advice beforehand. This shows the vital role intermediaries play in making sure businesses are protected. If they had not sort advice, they may have never considered cover in the first place."