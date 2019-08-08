Ex-Blue Peter presenter named keynote speaker at COVER Summit

Broadcaster and author Simon Thomas to share story of grief, mental health and tragic loss of his wife

TV presenter Simon Thomas will open the COVER Protection & Health Summit with a keynote address on Thursday 10th October at The Brewery, London.

Starting out as a Blue Peter presenter in 1999, Thomas spent 12 years as an anchor for Sky Sports, appearing as the face of Premier League football coverage.

As well as live sporting events for Cricket and Grand Prix, he hosted 80,000 people at the Olympic Stadium for London 2012.

However, Thomas' life was changed beyond recognition when his wife Gemma died just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in November 2017 at the age of 40, tragically leaving behind their nine-year-old son Ethan.

Thomas documented his experience of grief and its mental health impact in his book published in June 2019 entitled ‘Love, Interrupted: Navigating Grief One Day at a Time'. He has also spoken openly about the importance of life insurance at a time of need.

Speaking from a personal perspective at the COVER Protection & Health Summit this year, his keynote session will explore the life-shattering impact that a critical illness can have on a family - emotionally and professionally - and how the right protection advice has the power to be crucial when facing something unthinkable.

