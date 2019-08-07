More than 40% of companies do not measure staff appreciation of benefits - GRiD

Companies not measuring how much they are valued are missing a trick, says GRiD

A survey of 500 HR directors by group risk trade body GRiD has revealed that 42% of companies do not measure staff appreciation of employee benefits.

Of those that do measure staff appreciation, 55% said they believe their staff value their benefits very much. However those that do not measure how much their staff value their benefits said only 25% value them very much.

GRiD added that employee benefits are an excellent recruitment, retention and engagement tool, so by not measuring staff appreciation employers are potentially losing out.

"Those employers that don't ask their staff what they value may be worried that the benefits they offer won't be appreciated, but our research shows that they may be pleasantly surprised," said GRiD's Katharine Moxham. "And the more that companies understand which benefits resonate with their staff, the easier it is for them to make decisions about future benefits.

"When employers don't measure how much their benefits are valued, they're only really doing half a job. Offering them is one thing, but it's crucial that employers know which ones are adding value to their company."

Insights

GRiD argued that asking which benefits are most appreciated gives employers insight into whether they are understood and providing value to employees. Those that are not considered relevant can then be ditched and those deemed useful can be enhanced.

The trade body also suggested that while employers may hold back from quizzing staff about benefits because of its perceived hassle, the hard part is sourcing them in the first place.

Moxham added: "It's often the case that employers seek to offer a package that accommodates different generations and sectors of the workforce but there are some benefits that every member of the workforce needs, regardless of age, position or salary, such as group risk protection benefits, which help employees and their families maintain their financial resilience in the event of death, long-term sick-leave or diagnosis of a critical illness. Staff don't always realise that everyone needs a way of protecting their financial position so it's important to both measure appreciation and communicate value."

She pointed out that staff often forget that their parents or partner might have to continue to pay their share of the rent after their death, while there is still a common misconception that ‘the state will provide', adding that an estimated 125,000 people of working age are diagnosed with cancer every year. "Understanding what staff need is key to ensuring that what's offered is relevant," she said.

GRiD also encouraged employers to talk to their advisers have "tried-and-tested" ways to help employers with the task of investigating the relevance of benefits.