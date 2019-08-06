LV= announces 2019 interim results

Mutual insurance, retirement and investment group LV= announces its interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2019

Strategic highlights include the appointment of Clive Bolton and Debbie Kennedy to lead the savings and retirement, and protection businesses, respectively, as well as plans to convert to a mutual company limited by guarantee. Another key strategic highlight is the sale of LV='s general insurance business to Allianz, planned to go through at the end of this year, removing the group from the general insurance market.

Richard Rowney, LV= group chief executive, provides commentary around the interim financial results: "We continue to deliver value for our members and the annualised return earned on bonds held within our with-profits fund for a period of 5 years is 7.53%. Investment returns on our main with-profits fund have benefited from improved investment market performance during 2019 with six-monthly returns of 8.91%, in line with benchmark of 8.92% (HY 2018: 2.01%, benchmark 1.44%).

Life trading profits down

"Life trading profits of £18 million (HY 2018: £27 million) have reduced due to a combination of factors including the continued decline in pensions to levels seen prior to the 2015 freedom and choice reforms, and on-going investment market uncertainty. Trading profits are offset by experience variances, group costs and one-off items including model and basis changes and higher interest on Heritage redress payments resulting in an operating loss from continuing operations of £27 million (HY 2018: £27 million profit).

"Profit before tax from continuing operations of £35 million (HY 2018: £12 million) reflects improving investment markets partially offset by subordinated debt interest and costs associated with the planned conversion to a company limited by guarantee.

'Strong' capital position

"Our capital position continues to be strong and our Capital Coverage Ratio stands at a healthy 158%, compared with 172% at the end of 2018 with the reduction largely due to short-term market movements and restructuring costs. At this level it is still well within our risk appetite and we expect it to strengthen at year end following completion of the sale of the General Insurance business to Allianz.

'Tough' trading conditions

"Trading conditions for life and pensions remain tough and while the protection market is growing steadily, investment and pensions markets are down sharply, driven by investor uncertainty and the continued decline in defined benefit to defined contribution transfers. These trends are reflected in our results with overall new business sales of £710 million (HY 2018: £970 million).

"Protection sales of £150 million (HY 2018: £152 million) have been driven by strong performance in our market leading income protection proposition. We continue to invest in developing our offering in this area and in the first six months have extended our Dr Services benefit to include access to physiotherapy and psychological experts and have chosen Square Health to undertake all new nurse screenings, medical exams and laboratory tests."